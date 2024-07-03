Sharon R. Radeke, 81, Becker

November 5, 1942 - June 26, 2024

Sharon Renee (Passon) Radeke, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 26 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born November 5, 1942, in Staples, MN, Sharon spent her childhood as the 5th of 6 children in St. Peter, MN. She took up her first job as a lifeguard at the community pool before moving to Becker, MN to complete her schooling. While originally only visiting for her niece’s birth, Sharon met her soon-to-be husband and knew she had to relocate to be near. On April 8, 1961, Sharon and Glenn wedded in St. Peter, and expanded their family over the years, welcoming 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Sharon worked in customer service for nearly her entire career. She was hired at the Becker Subway in 1995, eventually buying the location in 1997. A natural businesswoman and excellent people person, Sharon successfully helmed the store for years, and was regarded fondly by her young employees. She retired with her husband Glenn in 2006. With a fondness for sightseeing, she and Glenn took to the road, traveling extensively across the country from coast to coast in their motorhome. They both went on to become cherished members of the Sun City community of Surprise, AZ during the fall and winter months for nearly 20 years.

Sharon enjoyed a variety of crafts (crochet, knitting, and sewing), square dancing with Glenn, cooking for large holiday gatherings, gardening, and devoting time to her grandbabies. In addition to her passion for customer service, Sharon was known for her faith in Christ (serving as both a Sunday-school teacher and a bible school superintendent during summers) and for her deep commitment to the Becker community (boosters club, marching band).

Sharon could talk to anyone and make them feel valued. She was strong and no-nonsense, while simultaneously always a positive thinker.

She is survived by her husband Glenn Sr., children Glenn Jr. (Edye), Cindy (Ken) Wilson, Ed (Masayo), and Steve (Michelle); and is preceded in death by her parents Albert Sr. and Cleone (Dumpprope) Passon, and siblings Marvin, Robert, Albert Jr., Virginia (Baumgartner), and Janis (Decko).

She is missed deeply by her family, friends, and the communities she was part of for over 80 years.