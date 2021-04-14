Sharon R. Pearson, 72, St. Cloud

July 2, 1948 - April 12, 2021

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5PM – 7PM on April 17th at the St. Cloud Country Club for Sharon Pearson who died Monday at her home with her family by her side. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Sharon was born July 2, 1948 in Quincy, IL to Robert & Carol (Spadaccini) Sullivan. She married Charlies T. Pearson on May 27, 1967 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked as a health care coordinator at the St. Cloud Hospital for 31 years retiring in 2004.

Sharon was the eldest of her Sullivan brothers and sisters. When they were young and then in adulthood she loved them deeply and cared for all of them in the special way only a big sister can. She played great golf and good tennis, scoring a rare double eagle one time and enjoyed the camaraderie of it as much as the competition. She loved a good laugh, had a great sense of humor and paid more attention than she wanted to to those stupid Vikings.

Her passion for her gardens, the birds in her yard and her daily long walks were well known. She developed and nurtured so many long lasting relationships with friends she loved so dearly and she saved the most love of all for her treasured Grands - Gracie, Maggie and Drew.

When illness struck six years ago, she battled so hard from the beginning right up to the end and in doing so taught us all something about perseverance and graciousness. She fought that fight for all of us way more so than for herself.

She is survived by her husband Charlie of St. Cloud; son, Thomas of Brainerd; daughter, Jessica (Brian) Cole of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Grace & Maggie Cole, and Drew Christensen, brothers and sisters, Peter (Lynn) Sullivan of St. Cloud; Jane (Bill) Brekken of Brainerd; Mary (Jeff) Lindquist of Florida; Paul (Rachel) Sullivan of St. Cloud; Ann (Brad) Bogt of Florida, and brother in law Bob Corley of St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Molly, siblings, Wendy Corley, Tommy, Marty, and Meg.

If you come across an orchid or a male cardinal, think of Sharon and smile. And, remember to tell someone today that you love them.

Memorials are preferred.