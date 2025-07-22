August 7, 1957 - July 22, 2025

A time of sharing will be at 11:30 AM on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Sharon Marie Markwardt, 67, who passed away on July 22, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Leiding Cemetery in Orr, Minnesota at a later date.

Sharon was born on August 7, 1957 to John and Charline (Shaw) Hoppenjan in Platteville, WI. She married James “Jim” Markwardt on July 17, 1976. Sharon graduated college with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education. Her love for children and community were abundant as she helped many in her lifetime as a daycare provider as well as an early childhood educator. Her greatest love however was for her family.

Survivors include her children, Eric (Michelle) of Hudson, WI, Kim of St. Cloud, Julie (Judd Worley) of Brooklyn Center, Jordan (Sophie Panetti) of Minneapolis; mother, Charline Hoppenjan of Platteville, WI; grandchildren, Eric, Lexi, Raylan, and Phedre; siblings, Mark (Christine) of Prairie du Chien, WI, Phil (Jan) of Freeport, IL, Mary of Sun Prairie, WI, Joyce (Javier) of Rice, MN, and Gary of Platteville, WI; many extended family members; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, John and husband, Jim.