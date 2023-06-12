Sharon Marie Bockoven, 70, Milaca

May 6, 1953 - June 9, 2023

attachment-Sharon Bockoven loading...

Sharon M. Bockoven, age 70 of Milaca, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2023, at the Elim Home in Milaca. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tim Bauer will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Sharon Marie was born to Marvin and Donna (Christensen) Norby on May 6, 1953, in Aitkin. She was married to the love of her life, Steven Allan Bockoven, on March 31, 1969, and together they raised their family of three children. Sharon had various jobs throughout her life, working at Jack’s Outlet, Jeff’s Outlet, and most notably, at US Distilled Products in Princeton for over 20 years.

Sharon was a kind and generous woman who could light up a room. She loved spending time with her family, and they often enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting together, although Sharon was always along for the adventure. Sharon’s favorite place was at the lake, and she loved spending time at the cabin and taking pontoon rides at the family lake-house. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino with her family and friends. Above all else, Sharon was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Sharon will be dearly missed by her children, Steven Jr. (Gina Christianson) Bockoven of Princeton, Amber Engelkens of Milaca, and Joey (Coryann) Bockoven of Milaca; grandchildren, Victoria (Josh) Johnson, Nicholas (Hallie) Bockoven, Jacquelyn Bockoven, Emily Bockoven, Logan Engelkens, Brooke Engelkens, Hunter Bockoven, and Taylar Bockoven; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Delaney Johnson; siblings, Charlene Kokette and Dustin (Barb) Norby; sisters-in-law, Janet Bockoven, Debi (JP) Talley, and Vicki (Steve) Robinson; and good friends, Debra Carlson and Cheryl Ziegler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven; and sisters, Cheryl Norby and Colleen Norby.