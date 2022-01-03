Sharon M. Offerdahl, 48, St. Cloud

April 3, 1973 - December 28, 2021

Sharon M. Offerdahl, age 48 of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on December 28, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a time of sharing starting at 7:00 PM.

Sharon Marie Lindeman was born to Delbert and Carol (Westcott) Lindeman on April 3, 1973, in Coon Rapids. She graduated from Princeton High School and went on to earn a degree in Early Childhood Development from Rasmussen College. She worked for various employers as a daycare teacher and loved being surrounded by children. She was married to her kindergarten sweetheart, Gerald M. Offerdahl, on October 20, 2017, in St. Cloud, and together they merged their families.

Sharon enjoyed growing up with horses and was an avid 4-H horse rider. She also enjoyed going on trips to the North Shore, fishing with her dad, Delbert, and recently got into rock polishing. Above all else, she was an amazing mother and caretaker and loved taking care of children. She will be dearly missed as an amazing daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Carol Lindeman of Milaca; husband, Jerry of St. Cloud; children, Ryan Barnes of Princeton and Jaden Barnes of St. Cloud; step-children, Jon Offerdahl of Two Harbors, Marcus Offerdahl of Two Harbors, and Jessica Offerdahl of Milaca; siblings, Betty Seiler, Bruce Lindeman, Becky Elifrits, and Craig Lindeman; and her Corgi, Jaxon. She is preceded in death by her father, Delbert; and grandparents.