Sharon M. Hylen, 80, Princeton

March 10, 1942 - December 25, 2022

Sharon M. Hylen, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 25, 2022, at The Sanctuary Memory Care in St. Cloud. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery following services.

Sharon Maryhelen Sonsteng was born to Osmund and Helen (Tibbetts) Sonsteng on March 10, 1942, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and went on to marry the love of her life, Byron Francis Hylen. They were married on November 30, 1963, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minneapolis and were blessed with their three children.

Sharon walked strongly in her faith as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, and she took great pride in being a member of their quilting club, pie making group, and the “Ruth Circle.” She also enjoyed spending time with Byron and the family going camping and planting in their garden together. Sharon and Byron were active in the local and national Model T Clubs where they enjoyed driving her father’s Model T on tours and giving rides to family and friends, even friends they just met.

Sharon was an avid genealogist who enjoyed tracing her lineage and keeping updated on her family. She collected angels, nativity sets, and her mother-in-law’s spoons that she cherished. Above all else, Sharon will be remembered for her fondness of being around people, her generosity towards others, and the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Sharon is survived by her children, Roger (Jennifer) Hylen of Roseville, Eric (Nicole) Hylen of Clearwater, and Karen (Paul) Metty of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Francis (Sarah) Metty, Dominic (Lauren) Metty, Emma, Jacob, Allie, and Joe; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Natalie, Vinny, Oliver, and Archer; great-great-granddaughter, Nova; sister, Nancy (Louis) Berry of St. Paul; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron in 2013; parents; and mother and father-in-law, Roy and Ruth Hylen.