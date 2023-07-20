Sharon Lee Clavin, 83, Long Prairie

July 9, 1940 - July 18, 2023

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday July 21, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for our beloved mom, Sharon Clavin, who passed away on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 in Alexandria, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sharon was born July 9th, 1940 to Kazar (Wells) and Leo Clavin in New Rockford, ND. They moved several times, settling down in Long Prairie and Sharon graduated from LPHS in 1958. She briefly attended the College of St. Benedict before marrying Rich Schneekloth in 1959. From that union they had 3 daughters, Cindy, Mary and Lisa, before divorcing in 1989.

Sharon was employed at Hart’s Department store for 13 years, followed by another 13 years at the Long Prairie Clinic where she welcomed everyone with a smiling face. After she left the clinic, she started a new career as an events coordinator at the First National Bank in LP, later moving onto Lake Country State Bank and the State Bank of Long Lake.

While she was with the Banks for almost 25 years, Sharon traveled the state, the country and the world, taking her tour groups to over 30 countries! Her longest trip was to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji and was gone almost a month! Her favorite trips were the Russian River and European Waterways River cruises. Sharon retired at age 70 and was always thankful for the opportunity to go to so many amazing places! She made many friends in the travel industry and had a wonderful core group of bank members that traveled with her - she considered them her travel family!

Sharon loved Long Prairie and was very involved in the community, being an active member of the planning committee for events like Prairie Days and the Miss Long Prairie Pageant. Her church family was important to her and while she converted from the Catholic Church to Lutheran many years ago, she would still pop into the Catholic Church for prayers, and always enjoyed the Church’s annual festivals. Sharon was also heavily involved with the DFL and was very active in fundraising and door knocking within the District as well as working on state-wide campaigns. She enjoyed having coffee with her Coffee Club friends who were always so good to her by making sure to include her once her health declined and she could no longer drive.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Kazar Clavin and sister Murl, along with her grandparents Nelson and Bessie (Buckland) Wells. She is survived by daughters Cindy Fuchs (Junior), Mary Lorentz (Ken) and Lisa LaCoursiere (Mike Ginter), along with grandchildren Ryan (Jill) Lubbers, Rachel (Kyle) Hukriede, Jacob (Kayla) Lorentz and Mitchel (Arynn) Lorentz, as well as ten great grandchildren (and one on the way.)