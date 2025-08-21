October 28, 1948 - August 15, 2025

Sharon L. Kriesel, age 76, passed away on August 15, 2025, at her and her daughter’s home in St. Paul, MN. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin.

Sharon Lynn Craft was born to Erwin Perry and Viola Kathleen (Smiley) Craft on October 28, 1948, in Park Rapids in Hubbard County. She had two brothers, Dean and Dennis. Sharon married Raeburn “Bernie” Elden Kriesel on September 23, 1967. She worked as a nurse’s aide at the Elim Home in Princeton for nine years and then for nine years at Grandview in Cambridge. She was also a tree lady and trimmed a lot of trees in Park Rapids. Sharon and Bernie had two children, Janelle Marie and Hellen JoAnn. Hellen was her caregiver for so many years and was with her until she passed. Janelle was a great support as well through Sharon’s life. Sharon was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. She loved her church a lot.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Janelle (Don) Zamudio of Owatonna and Hellen (Eric) Ferguson of St. Paul; grandchildren, Erin, Ashley, Sarah, Rachel, and Jeremiah; two great-grandchildren, Neomie and Titus; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Viola Craft; husband, Bernie; and brothers, Dennis Craft and Dean Craft.