Sharon “GiGi” A. Haggerty, 85, Zimmerman

June 19, 1939 - March 4, 2025

Sharon “GiGi” A. Haggerty, age 85 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on March 4, 2025, at the Elim Wellspring Heath Care Center in Princeton. Memorial Services will be at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 PM prior to the service, and visitation will continue after the service as well. With Sharon’s love of life and a good party, there will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Ridgewood Bay Resort, 14255 288th Ave., Zimmerman.

Sharon Ann was born to LeRoy and Ann (Oliverius) Wickham on June 19, 1939, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1957 and worked as an executive secretary in banking. Sharon owned Ridgewood Bay Resort in Zimmerman for 16 years. Even after selling this business, she continued to support “Her Bar.” She enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, AZ, on the golf course and where she once got a hole in one on the fifth green. Sharon also enjoyed playing cards and cribbage and had a great love of pull tabs. Sharon’s granddaughter and great-granddaughters were her whole world, and she spent as much time as she possibly could with them. She will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Vincent) Wendt; granddaughter, Angela (Jeff) Colbeth; great-granddaughters, Addison and Alyssa; sister, Darlene (Jack) Wright; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Robert “Sam” Haggerty.