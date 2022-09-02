Sharon Bennett, 73, Greenfield, WI

December 5, 1949 - August 23, 2022

Richard Bennett, 74

January 18, 1947 - September 11, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Richard and Sharon Bennett. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with Richard receiving full military honors. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday September 9 and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Richard was born on January 18, 1947, in Antigo, WI to Garnet and Doris (Schwingle) Bennett. After graduating from Cudahy High School in 1965, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning, he worked as a heavy equipment operator at Harnischfeger Corporation in Cudahy until 1981. He later worked at the Milwaukee County Transit System for 27 years until retirement in 2010. He displayed a strong work ethic throughout his life and would always help others with anything they needed. His hobbies included working on and tinkering with cars, various home remodeling projects and just about anything to stay busy.

Sharon was born on December 5, 1949, in St. Cloud, MN to Andrew and Lois (Haldin) Bares. A 1968 graduate of Cudahy High School, she held many positions throughout her lifetime but her most recent position was in home healthcare for Home Instead. She especially enjoyed helping others in the home healthcare field and really connected with her clients. She displayed a strong work ethic throughout her life and always focused on the tasks at hand and getting the job done. Her hobbies included being a homemaker, helping her husband with various home remodeling projects, reading a good book, watching a good Sci-Fi movie, and rooting for her favorite team, the Wisconsin Badgers.

Richard and Sharon were married on October 31, 1970 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cudahy, WI. They were very proud of their son Brian’s family and would always want to know about their individual work careers and their grandchildren’s academic and athletic accomplishments. They would enjoy getting together with family, neighbors, friends, and old co-workers for breakfast or lunch.

Richard entered eternal life on September 11, 2021 and Sharon followed into eternal life on August 23, 2022 after over 50 years of loving marriage.

Left to cherish their memory is their son Brian (Tanya) Bennett, grandchildren Sarah and Tyler of Waite Park, MN, Richard’s sister Lynn (Greg) Lanier of GA, Sharon’s brother David (Debi) Bares of WI and their brother-in-law Don Hansen of WI as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

In addition to both of their parents, they are preceded in death by Richard’s sisters Sandra Bogaczyk and Carol (Pete) Wieczorek, and Sharon’s sister Sheila Hansen.