Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, Sauk Rapids

March 22, 1941 - May 23, 2022

attachment-Sharon Dilly loading...

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, May 23, 2022. Friends and relatives may visit one hour before the services at the church in St. Cloud on Friday.

Sharon was born on March 22, 1941, in Graceville, MN to Timothy and Tracey (Hess) Boyle. She married Allen “Johnny” Dilly in Minneapolis in October of 1962. Sharon has lived in Sauk Rapids since 2004. Prior to that, she lived in Sartell, Minneapolis, St. Cloud, and Fargo, ND. She worked for Fingerhut in the Returns Department for 10 years and also managed Little Caesars Pizza in Moorhead. Sharon was a member of Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud. She loved to bowl, and crochet and liked dancing, music, and all types of sports, especially the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sharon most recently enjoyed art, and coloring. She was strong, loving, and kind, but also had a feisty and rebellious side. Sharon’s faith was important to her and she felt blessed to have the family that she did. She also had a love for all animals, especially cats, dogs, and horses.

Survivors include her children, Mark of Morris, Wayne (Magen) of Shakopee, and Brenda (Matt) Engelking of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Fahje and Allyn (Sabrina); eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Eileen Athey of Chokio, Richard Boyle of Gulf Port, MS, James (Julie) Boyle of Alexandria, Paul “Bob” (Ann Goetz) of Lake Elmo and Bonnie (Mike) Owens of Holloway; sister-in-law, Barb Ailts of Cottage Grove; loving cat, Sammy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny in 1971; longtime companion, Jerry Fragodt; and siblings, Kevin, Roger, Marjorie, and Tom Boyle.