Sharon A. Feia, 62

January 27, 1958 - June 26, 2020

There will be no services for Sharon Feia who passed away on Friday, June 26 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Sharon A. Feia was born on January 27, 1958 to Donald and Mary Ann (Sadlowsky) Feia in Little Falls. She taught sign language for few years in Sartell for Special Education. Sharon lived all of her life in the Sauk Rapids/ St. Cloud area.

Survivors include her son, Zack (Naomi) of Rice; mother, Mary Ann of Rice; siblings, Kenny (Peggy) of Rice, Diane Dropps of Royalton, Mary of St. Cloud, and Donny of Rice; and grandchildren, Jayla Turner and Chloe, Olivia, Emily, and Dylan Feia. She was preceded in death by her father; and brother in law, DuWayne Dropps, Jr.