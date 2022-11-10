Sex Assault Charges Dismissed Against Former St. Cloud Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Charges have been dismissed against a former St. Cloud man who was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Thirty-four-year-old James Brown was accused in 2018 of sexually touching a girl when she was just six years old.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after police officers were unable to find him.

Brown was found in Illinois last April and was returned to Stearns County to face two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges were dismissed earlier this month.

