Severe Storms Are Possible in Minnesota Sunday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Morning showers and thunderstorms move out leaving behind hot and humid conditions Sunday afternoon.
Thunderstorms should develop upstream in the Dakotas Sunday evening and track into western Minnesota tonight into Monday morning.
Storms could be strong to severe. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts and large hail.
