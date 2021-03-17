Settlement Reached in Rollie’s Defamation Lawsuit

FOLEY -- A defamation lawsuit filed by Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks against UniteCloud won't be going forward.

Rollie's attorney Jeff O'Brien confirms with WJON news that the parties have resolved the matter and signed confidentiality agreements. O'Brien couldn't comment any further.

Court records show an order for dismissal with prejudice was filed in Benton County District Court on January 25th, 2021.

Rollie's filed a defamation and tortious suit in June 2020 claiming UniteCloud and Executive Director Natalie Ringsmuth wanted to drive the bar and restaurant out of business by ruining its reputation and standing in the community.

The suit alleged several anonymous testimonials on the group's Facebook page claiming acts of racism and homophobic behavior. According to the suit, Rollie's said the claims are untruthful and were an attempt to defame, harass and interfere with the bar's business.

Records show Rollie's sent a cease and desist letter to UniteCloud and Ringsmuth but no action was taken.

The suit also alleged Ringsmuth and members of UniteCloud were organizing a "Crash Rollie's" group to recruit people to go to the bar to "take up the most space" while "buying the least".

The suit claimed damages in excess of $50,000 and sought an injunctive order prohibiting further comments or actions to defame or interfere with Rollie's business relations.