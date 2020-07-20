Rollie’s Warned for Violating Governor’s Executive Orders

SAUK RAPIDS -- Law enforcement spent two weeks--from July 4-13th--surveilling 919 Minnesota bars and restaurants looking for violations of Governor Tim Walz's COVID-19 executive orders.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division Director Carla Cincotta says violations can result in fines or loss of a liquor license.

we went in to view how the business owners were handling the social distancing, the mask requirements and also the occupancy load. The majority of violations that we observed were employees not wearing masks, followed by social distancing

AGED sent 10 warning letters to bars and restaurants that violated all three areas of emphasis. Investigators sent an additional four letters on June 26 to establishments violating the order.

The bars and restaurants include:

· Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage

· K & J Catering , North St Paul

· Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley

· Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton

· Danno’s, Anoka

· CoV, Wayzata

· Hoban Korean BBQ, Minneapolis

· Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee

· Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, Shakopee

· Princeton Speedway, Princeton

· Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids

· Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis

· The Stadium, Annandale

· Cowboy Jacks, Minneapolis

Minnesota News Network contributed to this story.