Unite Cloud Hosting Community Unity Event in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- People in Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville are partnering with a St. Cloud organization to host a community-building event Monday night.

Unite Cloud is hosting a Rocori Community Unity Event from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Frogtown Park in Cold Spring.

Area residents Ulises Ayala and Mary Jean Molitor say recent protests and division surrounding a confederate flag being flown at a house across the street from the middle school are part of what prompted them to organize the event.

The discussion is intended to focus on answering the question of what the cities of Rocori can do to bring people in their communities closer together.

Organizers say all are welcome to attend, and they recommend bringing a blanket or chair to sit on. They say masks are optional as the event will be outside and following social distancing guidelines.