Local Orgs Holding Youth Event Saturday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – A trio of local organizations will be hosting an event Saturday in southeast St. Cloud for area kids and their families.

Jump In, sponsored by organizations Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, 2 Much Talent, and Unite Cloud, is an outdoor resource fair, back to school event and youth celebration. The event will be held at Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, located at 1114 9th Avenue Southeast.

“This summer, our three organizations came together for a community conversation on unity,” said Unite Cloud Executive Director Natalie Ringsmuth. “In that conversation, we heard youth say that their families needed resources and they wanted to have fun events to be together as a community.”

Jump In will feature activities including a henna station, double dutch, art project areas, a bean bag toss and basketball. Over 30 community organizations will participate in the resource fair. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be provided for anyone who needs one.

Jump In will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to all. For more information, and a list of participating organizations, visit the Jump In Facebook page.