Community Events Honoring World Refugee Day in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- World Refugee Day might not be until June 20th, but several organizations in St. Cloud are hosting community events starting this week.

Unite Cloud, Salem Lutheran Church, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, and Arrive Ministries have teamed up to host the traveling #WhatIFoughtFor exhibit.

It highlights the interconnected relationships between the lives of veterans and refugees through the sharing of personal stories and was last on display at the Stearns History Museum.

The exhibit will be on display at Salem Lutheran Church Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. from June 7th until June 28th.

The church will also be hosting a World Refugee Day Q&A forum at 9:30 a.m. on June 27th with commemoration speaker Kevin Brown. Brown is an Army and Army Reserves Iraq War veteran from central Minnesota.

In addition, LSSMN will be posting daily calls to action on their social media pages from June 14th through the 27th.

