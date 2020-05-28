Memorial for George Floyd to be Held Friday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Central Minnesotans will gather to remember George Floyd, the black man who died in south Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a police officer kneeled on his neck while arresting him.

Local organization Unite Cloud will hold a memorial at Lake George in honor of Floyd Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Attendees are asked to bring flowers to the park's pavilion, and Unite Cloud leaders will bring them down to the memorial spot in Minneapolis near where Floyd was arrested.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.