Rollie’s Files Defamation Lawsuit Against UniteCloud

FOLEY -- The owners of a Sauk Rapids bar have filed a lawsuit against UniteCloud and its Executive Director Natalie Ringsmuth.

Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks has filed a defamation and tortious suit in Benton County District Court claiming UniteCloud and Ringsmuth want to drive the bar and restaurant out of business by ruining its reputation and standing in the community.

The suit alleges several anonymous testimonials on the group's Facebook page claiming acts of racism and homophobic behavior. According to the suit, Rollie's says the claims are untruthful and an attempt to defame, harass and interfere with the bar's business.

Records show Rollie's sent a cease and desist letter to UniteCloud and Ringsmuth but no action was taken.

The suit also alleges Ringsmuth and members of UniteCloud are organizing a "Crash Rollie's" group to recruit people to go to Rollie's to "take up the most space" while "buying the least". The court filing also alleges members of that group have expressed intent to harm employees and destroy property.

The suit claims damages in excess of $50,000 and seeks an injunctive order prohibiting further comments or actions to defame or interfere with Rollie's business relations.

Efforts to get a comment from Ringsmuth and UniteCloud were not immediately returned.