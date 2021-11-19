Shady’s Bar Settles Lawsuit With Attorney General’s Office

ALBANY -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday his office has settled lawsuits against several business, including a central Minnesota restaurant, that violated or threatened to violate executive orders during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

Back in May 2020, Shady's Bar and Grill owner Kris Schiffler was ready to defy the Governor's Executive Order and open his business for customers.

However prior to opening, Ellison filed and received a temporary restraining order baring the business from opening.

Schiffler did file a counterclaim against the governor and other state officials, which were dismissed following opposition from the Attorney General's Office.

Per the terms of a consent judgment filed in Stearns County, Shady's will pay $30,000 to the State. All funds received in the settlement will go to the state's general fund.

Boardwalk Bar and Grill was also ordered to pay $25,000 for emergency order violations.