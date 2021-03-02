Ex-Minneapolis Fire Cadet Files Lawsuit Alleging Racial Bias

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A one-time Minneapolis Fire Department cadet says in a lawsuit his hopes of becoming the city's first Somali-American firefighter were dashed by a racially hostile environment that ultimately resulted in his firing.

Dol Din's complaint filed Monday says he was subjected to ``outward aggression'' both by classmates and supervisors, He says at one point one of his training officers slammed him against a stairwell wall.

The 45-year-old Din says he was retaliated against when he reported the assault to department leaders.

The December 2019 episode prompted an internal investigation of two training officers that resulted in their transfers from the unit.

The suit says that while their ensuing report concluded that Din had been assaulted, it made no mention of racial discrimination.