Rollie’s Announces Summer Concert Lineup for 2021

SAUK RAPIDS -- Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks has announced their summer concert lineup for 2021. In a post to their Facebook page they shared who they currently have lined up for the upcoming season:

June 5th: JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY

June 26nd: TBA

July 10th: COLT FORD

July 25th: TRACY BYRD

July 31st: HEAD GAMES (Foreigner Tribute)

August 14th: SAWYER BROWN

August 27th: EASTON CORBIN

September 11th: CRAIG MORGAN

Ticket sales for each show will be announced as they grow closer, and usually can be picked up right at Rollie's.

