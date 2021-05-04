Rollie’s Announces Summer Concert Lineup for 2021
SAUK RAPIDS -- Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks has announced their summer concert lineup for 2021. In a post to their Facebook page they shared who they currently have lined up for the upcoming season:
June 5th: JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY
June 26nd: TBA
July 10th: COLT FORD
July 25th: TRACY BYRD
July 31st: HEAD GAMES (Foreigner Tribute)
August 14th: SAWYER BROWN
August 27th: EASTON CORBIN
September 11th: CRAIG MORGAN
Ticket sales for each show will be announced as they grow closer, and usually can be picked up right at Rollie's.