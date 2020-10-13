Rollie’s Forced to Temporarily Shut Down

SAUK RAPIDS -- Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks bar in Sauk Rapids has been forced to temporarily close its doors.

Owner Roland Hogrefe tells WJON health inspectors noticed members of the staff not wearing their masks over their noses and mouths.

The state requires the bar stay closed for 72 hours. Hogrefe says he's going to leave it up to his daughters who both work at the bar when they want to reopen after that.

Both on his Facebook page and in comments made to WJON Hogrefe calls this a 'government overreach".

He says he's already been in contact with some state representatives who plan to bring it up during the special session that is underway right now at the state capitol.

We did reach out to the Minnesota Department of Health of comments. Their information officer said they would look into this specific incident and have a response sometime Wednesday.