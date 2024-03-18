Senator Putnam Pushing for Ambulance Bay At Apollo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- State Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud wants to help build an ambulance bay at Apollo High School.

You put an ambulance bay in there, and our friends at CentraCare have been incredibly helpful about this they'll donate an ambulance, we've already got a teacher. We'll have kids getting EMT degrees when they are 16 and 17 years old, so they can go out and start working in that career straight off. There's a program like this in Spring Lake Park.

Putnam says the program would allow students to become EMTs right out of high school, while other students could go on to become nurses or enroll in medical school.

He says it could also be a partnership with the new medical school that is opening in St. Cloud.

Putnam says he's been working on the program for a few years now and is hoping to get it across the finish line during this legislative session.

READ RELATED ARTICLES