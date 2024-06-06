Section Baseball Playoffs; Crush Advance to Section Final

The St. Cloud Crush defeated Moorhead 6-1 in Cold Spring Wednesday night to advance to the Section 8-4-A final. The Crush scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning and added another run in the 5th inning.

Jaxon Kenning hit a grand slam home run in the 2nd inning, Colten Palmer went 3-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Max Kiffmeyer went 2-4 for St. Cloud. Drew Leiser threw 7 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 6 strikeouts for the Crush.

St. Cloud will play in the Section Championship tonight at 7 p.m. in Cold Spring and will need just 1 win to advance to the State Tournament

Section 8-4-A Results

St. Cloud Crush 6, Moorhead 1 (winners bracket)

Elk River 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (elimination game)

Bemidji 8, STMA 5 (elimination game)

Bemidji 3, Elk River 2 (elimination game)

Today's Schedule:

Bemidji vs. Moorhead, 4:30 @ Cold Spring

Bemidji/Moorhead vs. St. Cloud, 7:00 @ Cold Spring

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI 9, Alexandria 4 (suspended game)

(This game will resume at 4:00 at Faber Field in St. Cloud)

ROCORI/Alexandria winner vs. Little Falls, 6:30 @ Faber Field (Section Championship)

Section 6-2-A

(Game Wednesday were postponed)

Today's Schedule

Cathedral vs. Pierz, 4:30 @ Dick Putz Field (elimination game)

Cathedral/Pierz winner vs. Albany, 6:30 @ Dick Putz Field (elimination game)

Friday's Schedule

Foley vs. Cathedral/Pierz/Albany, noon @ Dick Putz Field (section championship)