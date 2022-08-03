Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested a second man involved in a south St. Cloud shooting last month that injured four people.

St. Cloud police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sartell Wednesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities learned Morris was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of 1st Street Northeast in Sartell. Police say an arrest warrant had previously been issued by a Stearns County Judge for Morris.

Members of the St. Cloud Police SWAT Team used a search warrant and arrested Morris. He's being held in the Stearns County Jail on the arrest warrant.

Morris faces four counts of 2nd degree assault from the shooting.

Last week, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II was arrested and charge after records show Garth was one of three people who fired multiple gunshots into a crowd of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South on July 6th.

A warrant has been issued for a third man named in the shooting, 28-year-old Daquan Ledbetter, who remains on the loose.