Man Charged in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested and charged at least one man in a south St. Cloud shooting earlier this month that injured four people.

Court records show 26-year-old Bryant Garth II is one of three people who fired multiple gunshots into a crowd of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South on July 6th.

According to the charges, two groups were arguing at around 5:45 p.m. when a car pulled up and three men got out and started shooting.

Through surveillance video and other techniques, investigators were able to identify Garth and 28-year-old Daquan Ledbetter as two of the shooters. The driver of the car was wearing a mask and had a hoodie pulled over his head. Ledbetter and the driver remain on the loose.

In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

Garth is charged with four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

