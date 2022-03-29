Second Man Involved in Avon Shooting Arrested in Illinois
AVON -- Authorities have arrested a second man involved in a shooting in Avon earlier this month.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Emmanuel Johnson of St. Cloud was arrested on a warrant in Harvey, Illinois.
Johnson is being held in the Cook County Jail in Illinois, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
He faces charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery with a gun, 2nd degree assault with a gun and being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from the March 8th incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad. Police responded to the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon after and 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest.
Records show 20-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud turned himself in and provided details on the shooting.
Monaghan told police during a deal to sell a gun, Johnson robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.
Monaghan is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.