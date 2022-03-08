18-Year-Old Hurt in Tuesday Morning Shooting in Avon

AVON -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Avon Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he had been shot in the chest. The Avon Police Department responded to the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast and found an 18-year-old who had been shot but was conscious and breathing.

He was air-lifted to North Memorial Hospital. His name has not been released. During the incident, Avon Elementary School was placed into a brief lockdown.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe it was a random incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

