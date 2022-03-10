St. Cloud Man Charged for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have charged one man in a shooting incident in Avon Tuesday that seriously injured another man. But, the alleged triggerman is still on the loose.

According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court records show the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon Tuesday morning. Police were called to the scene after an 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest. The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Court records show Monaghan turned himself in and provided details on the shooting.

Monaghan said it was another man who shot the victim during a deal to sell a gun. Monaghan said the shooter robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has named the other suspect in the case as 21-year-old Emmanuel Johnson of St. Cloud.

Johnson's whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Avon Police Department or the Stearns County Attorney's Office.

