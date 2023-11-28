Multiple People Arrested in Northeast St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six people were arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail during the execution of a search warrant in northeast St. Cloud.

On Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. officers of Saint Cloud Police’s Community Response Team (CRT), Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) and St. Cloud SWAT conducted a search warrant of a home in the 400 Block of 6th Street Northeast in St. Cloud reference to an ongoing investigation into sales and distribution of narcotics.

A knock-and-announce search warrant was conducted and resulted in the detaining of 15 adults at the location.

Multiple people detained had active warrants for their arrest. Six adults were arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail for the following active warrants:

· 30-year-old Amy Heller of St. Cloud - Felony - Fail to Appear-Drugs (Stearns Co)

· 28-year-old Hassan Mohamed of St. Cloud - Felony - Theft (Hennepin Co)

· 40-year-old Christina Roketa of St. Cloud - Gross Misdemeanor-Drugs (Stearns Co)

· 39-year-old Alrondin Mcmorris of St. Cloud - Felony - Drugs/Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Benton/Stearns Co)

· 33-year-old Wendell Springfield of St. Cloud - Felony - Fail to Appear/Motor Vehicle Theft/Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation (Stearns Co)

·22-year-old Victor Mertz of St. Cloud - Felony - Theft (Scott Co)

No suspects or officers were injured during the course of the search warrant or subsequent arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

