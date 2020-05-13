Sean G. Vadies, 52, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1968 - May 7, 2020

Private family services will take place for Sean Vadies who died Thursday at his home in Sauk Rapids. A memorial service will take place at a later date after restrictions have been lifted.

Sean was born May 3, 1968 in St. Cloud. He went to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School where he played Hockey and graduated in 1986. He then went to St. Cloud State University and completed a program to become a Respiratory Therapist. He married Deborah Christenson on August 3, 1991 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Sean worked as a respiratory therapist at the St. Cloud Hospital. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his parents, George and Patty of Sauk Rapids; wife, Deb of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Megan, Kelsey (Justin) Kneiszler, and Abigail; grandchildren, Palmer, Will and Dominic; sister, Shannon and her children, Alex & Rian.