SCTCC President Annesa Cheek Looks to Build Off Year One Success

ST. CLOUD --With roughly two weeks to go before classes begin at a majority of colleges and universities, St. Cloud Technical and Community College President Annesa Cheek is ready to build off a wonderful first year.

Cheek took over as president last July.

She says she spent most of last year getting out into the community and building relationships with students and community partners.

Anything we do inside this college we can't do it alone. It requires lots of partnership and collaboration. Even though people know this institution they didn't know me. So we have to continue to build some trust so we can move mountains in the community.

She says this year she wants to continue to build on those community partnerships to provide another outlet for students heading into their careers.

One thing she says that stood out to her this past year was the strong backbone of the institution.

We have a very diverse student population which I feel is one of our strengths at this institution. We have high quality faculty and staff, we have a great program portfolio which I feel is reflective on the needs of business and industry. We are also focusing on the right things when it comes to training and education.

Cheek says she wants to continue to make SCTCC a place where students feel welcomed and that they belong.

First day of classes begin August 26th.