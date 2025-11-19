ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has been named a Best for Vets College 2025 by the Military Times.

It is one of six Minnesota colleges to receive the designation.

In 2025, 357 higher education institutions made the list, which includes public, private, and for-profit universities and colleges at the four-and two-year levels.

Get our free mobile app

SCTCC is regularly on the Best for Vets list and offers resources, support, and services specifically for military veterans and their families. SCTCC is also a Yellow Ribbon Company, which shows that key areas in the company structure create a network that proactively supports service members.