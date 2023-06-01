SCTCC Baseball World Series Recap – May 31st, 2023

NATIONAL JUCO TOURNAMENT

GREENVILLE, TENNESSEE

NIAGRA COUNTY CC THUNDER 7 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 1

(Tuesday May 30th)

The Thunder defeated the Cyclones to advance in the tournament, they collected sixteen hits, along with tough defense and a solid pitching performance. Andre Bench threw a complete game for the Thunder, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Matt Procopio, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Owen Stevenson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Mitch Holtz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Minnehan went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Andrew Stillinger went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Schulz went 2-for-5 and Chris Neino went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Conner Hoehman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Riley Loomis went 1-for-3, with a walk and a stolen base.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Kaden Swenson a freshman from Elk River HS, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits and three runs. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from SRR HS threw two innings, he gave up five hits and two runs. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from PEM HS threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Sam Holthaus a freshman from Apollo HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by catcher Blaine Fischer a freshman, went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Center fielder Brady Linn a sophomore went 1-for-4 and left fielder Matt Perry a freshman went 1-for-4. Shortstop Brock Woitalla a freshman went 1-for-4 and third baseman Dylan Gertken a sophomore earned a walk. First baseman Sam Holthaus a freshman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.