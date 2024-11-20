SCSU’s Huskies Food Pantry Awarded $50,000

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A state agency is helping support St. Cloud State University's food shelf by awarding the school two grants worth $50,000.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education has awarded the Huskies Food Pantry a $25,000 Pathways to Designation Grant and a $25,000 Equipment Grant. It's part of the Hunger Free Campus initiative started in 2021.

SCSU was one of 24 campuses awarded a grant through a statewide initiative to address food insecurities.

The Huskies Food Pantry moved into the James W. Miller Learning Center in August as part of an expansion to the program.

Last academic year, the pantry distributed more than 119,000 pounds of food to nearly 2,300 students.

