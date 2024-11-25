SCSU Volleyball Wins NSIC Tournament, Going to NCAA Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The State Cloud State University women's volleyball team has won its conference tournament.

The second-ranked team in the nation in Division II beat the number eight team Concordia-St. Paul in four sets Sunday at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies are now 27-2 overall on the season.

This is the team's third NSIC tournament championship in the last four years.

SCSU has won 23 straight matches including 12 wins over nationally ranked teams during that stretch, it is the longest win streak in program history.

With the conference tournament championship, SCSU has punched its ticket to the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. They are waiting for bracket information which will be announced during a selection show Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The team is hosting a watch party at Legends Bar & Grill in St. Cloud starting at 5:30 p.m.

