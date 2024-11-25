SCSU Volleyball Wins NSIC Tournament, Going to NCAA Tournament
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The State Cloud State University women's volleyball team has won its conference tournament.
The second-ranked team in the nation in Division II beat the number eight team Concordia-St. Paul in four sets Sunday at Halenbeck Hall.
The Huskies are now 27-2 overall on the season.
This is the team's third NSIC tournament championship in the last four years.
SCSU has won 23 straight matches including 12 wins over nationally ranked teams during that stretch, it is the longest win streak in program history.
With the conference tournament championship, SCSU has punched its ticket to the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. They are waiting for bracket information which will be announced during a selection show Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. The team is hosting a watch party at Legends Bar & Grill in St. Cloud starting at 5:30 p.m.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz