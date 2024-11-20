SCSU Volleyball Advances to NSIC Tournament Semifinals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second-ranked team in the country in Division II volleyball has advanced to its conference tournament semifinal round.
The St. Cloud State University volleyball team improved to 25-2 overall with a win Tuesday night over Sioux Falls in straight sets at Halenbeck Hall.
The Huskies continue their NSIC Tournament schedule on Saturday evening in a second-round match against the fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked team in the nation Northern State. Their record is 21-6 overall.
St. Cloud State is the highest seed remaining, so the final three matches of the tournament will be held in St. Cloud.
Semifinal round on Saturday:
#1 SCSU vs. #5 Northern State at 5:00 p.m.
#2 Concordia-St. Paul vs. #3 Wayne State at 7:30 p.m.
Championship match on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
The tournament winner will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament.
