SCSU Volleyball Advances to NSIC Tournament Semifinals

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second-ranked team in the country in Division II volleyball has advanced to its conference tournament semifinal round.

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team improved to 25-2 overall with a win Tuesday night over Sioux Falls in straight sets at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies continue their NSIC Tournament schedule on Saturday evening in a second-round match against the fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked team in the nation Northern State. Their record is 21-6 overall.

St. Cloud State is the highest seed remaining, so the final three matches of the tournament will be held in St. Cloud.

Semifinal round on Saturday:

#1 SCSU vs. #5 Northern State at 5:00 p.m.

#2 Concordia-St. Paul vs. #3 Wayne State at 7:30 p.m.

Championship match on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The tournament winner will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament.

