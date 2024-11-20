SCSU Volleyball Advances to NSIC Tournament Semifinals

SCSU Volleyball Advances to NSIC Tournament Semifinals

St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second-ranked team in the country in Division II volleyball has advanced to its conference tournament semifinal round.

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team improved to 25-2 overall with a win Tuesday night over Sioux Falls in straight sets at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies continue their NSIC Tournament schedule on Saturday evening in a second-round match against the fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked team in the nation Northern State.  Their record is 21-6 overall.

St. Cloud State is the highest seed remaining, so the final three matches of the tournament will be held in St. Cloud.

Semifinal round on Saturday:
#1 SCSU vs. #5 Northern State at 5:00 p.m.
#2 Concordia-St. Paul vs. #3 Wayne State at 7:30 p.m.

Championship match on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The tournament winner will get an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?

Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports

More From AM 1240 WJON