SCSU Tops Miami U

The No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team got back in the win column against Miami University on Friday night. The teams last met in Ohio back in December, and their weekend series ended in two tied games.

SCSU got out to an early lead. They scored their first goal in the first 40 seconds of play. St. Cloud shutout the Redhawks, and carried that 1-0 lead into the second period.

Miami tied things up in the second. They scored a power-play goal at 2:22 of the period, but less than a minute later, the Huskies scored their second. They entered the third up 2-1.

The Huskies let it rip in the final period of play. They outscored the Redhawks 12-5 and scored three more goals to lock up the 5-1 win.

Ryan Poehling led the team with two goals. Jack Poehling , Jimmy Schuldt , and Patrick Newell each added one. David Hrenak had 20 saves and allowed just one goal.

The Huskies improve to 19-4-2 and 11-2-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice for game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.