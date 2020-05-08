SCSU To Hold Spring Commencement in August

ST. CLOUD -- College students graduating from St. Cloud State University will have to wait a little longer for their Spring Commencement.

Large public gathers are ill-advised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker held a virtual ceremony Friday morning congratulating their students and recognizing the sacrifice students made this spring.

Some of you were being a parent and teacher to your children, some of you were taking care of other family members, some of you were a sibling taking care of your brothers or sisters, and all of you turned your living areas into your classroom. You did it.

Wacker says they are still planning to hold and in person ceremony later this summer, which will follow the current CDC guidelines.

Based on the overwhelming preferences from this graduating class, we have rescheduled our Spring 2020 Commencement to an in person ceremony on the afternoon of Friday, August 14th.

In total SCSU had 1,690 students graduate this spring, with 41 students earning their associate degrees, 1,242 earning their undergraduate, 399 earning their graduate degree, and 8 doctoral students.

The Spring 2020 graduating class represents 42 countries and 33 states.

Friday would have been St. Cloud State University's original Spring Commencement.