SCSU Sitting Number One After NCAA Championship Opening Day

The St. Cloud State University wrestling team finished the first day of the 2019 NCAA Division II Championship in the top spot.

The Huskies posted 56.5 team points to start the competition. Wheeling Jesuit is in second place with 50.0 points, and McKendree is third with 48.0.

Three wrestlers for SCSU are still alive in the championship bracket: Brett Velasquez at 125-pounds, Kolton Eischens at 174-pounds and Vince Dietz at 197-pounds. Garrett Vos , James Pleski , Jake Barzowksi , Devin FitzPatrick have all moved into the consolation bracket. Travis Swanson and Chance Helmick have been eliminated.

The action continues on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.