SCSU Set for National Wrestling Championships in St. Louis

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team will be trying to defend their national championship this weekend.

The Huskies are competing in the 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday in St. Louis.

The Huskies are seeking their fourth consecutive team National Championship and sixth in the last seven years. They won titles in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021. No championships were held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

SCSU has seven individual wrestlers in the tournament.

Paxton Creese, So. | 125 pounds

2021-22 record: 18-2 (3 MD, 4 TF, 3 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 3

NWCA Rank: No. 3

First Round Matchup: Cody Fatzinger, Western Colorado (15-8)

2022 Super Region V Champion

First-time NCAA Qualifier

Garrett Vos, R-Sr. | 133 pounds

2021-22 record: 20-2 (6 MD, 3 TF, 2 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 7

NWCA Rank: No. 7

First Round Matchup: Tanner Hitchcock, Lindenwood (8-3)

Four-time NCAA Qualifier

Three-time NCAA All-American (2019 133 6th, 2020 133, 2021 133 2nd)

Joseph Bianchini, R-Jr. | 141 pounds

2021-22 record: 26-0 (5 MD, 3 TF, 5 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 1

NWCA Rank: No. 1

First Round Matchup: Joel Cawoski, Seton Hill (19-7)

2022 Super Region V Champion

Three-time NCAA Qualifier

Two-time NCAA All-American (2020 141, 2021 141 2nd)

Nicholas Novak, Fr. | 149 pounds

2021-22 record: 20-4 (6 MD, 7 TF, 1 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 7

NWCA Rank: No. 7

First Round Matchup: Darick Lapaglia, Central Missouri (19-7)

2022 Super Region V Champion

First-time NCAA Qualifier

Anthony Herrera, R-So. | 157 pounds

2021-22 record: 18-1 (1 MD, 1 TF, 1 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 1

NWCA Rank: No. 1

First Round Matchup: Tyler Swiderski, Lake Erie (23-7)

2022 Super Region V Champion

First-time NCAA Qualifier

Two-time NJCAA All-American

Noah Ryan, R-Sr. | 197 pounds

2021-22 record: 23-0 (4 MD, 1 TF, 2 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 2

NWCA Rank: No. 2

First Round Matchup: Tereus Henry, Fort Hays State (27-10)

2022 Super Region V Champion

Three-time NCAA Qualifier

Two-time NCAA All-American (2020 197, 2021 197 7th)

Kameron Teacher, R-Sr. | 285 pounds

2021-22 record: 15-1 (4 MD, 1 TF, 4 Fall)

NCAA seed: No. 4

NWCA Rank: No. 4

First Round Matchup: Cameron Coffman, Lander (13-8)

Five-time NCAA Qualifier

2021 NCAA National Champion (285)

Four-time NCAA All-American (2017 285 2nd, 2018 285 2nd, 2019 285 3rd, 2021 285 1st)

The championship matches will be at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.