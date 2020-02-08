SCSU Routs WSC for Third Straight Win

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team topped Wayne State College and extended their winning streak to three games on Friday.

The Huskies scored the first bucket of the night and from there they built a lead they never relinquished. SCSU outscored Wayne State College 44-23 in the opening half.

The Wildcats rallied in the second half of the game, scoring 45 to the Huskies' 46, but it was ultimately not enough to stop St. Cloud State. The Huskies won it 90-68.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 32 points and four rebounds. Anthony Roberts also put together another solid performance, scoring 26 points and snagging eight rebounds and two steals.

The Huskies improve to 13-10 and 10-7 NSIC. They will look to keep the momentum going against Augustana University on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.