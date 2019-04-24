SCSU President Promoting University Around Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- As the work for college students are drawing to an end, work is picking up for St. Cloud State University officials.

President Robbyn Wacker has been spending the last few months touring central Minnesota promoting the university to potential students and keeping partners up to date.

She says she really enjoys hearing the feedback she gets when talking about their programs.

It's really be great to share and I think what's different is to be able to say to folks that we are a university that has evolved.

Wacker is wrapping up her first year as president. She says when she first came to SCSU she couldn't stop thinking about how great the university is and the support they received from the St. Cloud community.

Wacker says one of their main goals moving forward is to help students explore their passions while achieving their degree in a cost effective and timely manner.

Students get into the university setting and say I have a passion and I didn't know I could have a career in it. So some of what we have to is make sure exploration doesn't put students back with regard to more time and more money.

St. Cloud State University's last day of classes is May 3rd and commencement will be held on May 10th.