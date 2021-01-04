SCSU Men’s Basketball Loses In OT At Upper Iowa

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team fell 110-106 in overtime to Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa Sunday. The Peacocks took both games in the season-opening series to drop SCSU to 0-2.

Anthony Roberts scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for the Huskies in the loss, while Matthew Willert scored 20 for SCSU.

The Huskies will look to bounce back when they play at U-Mary this coming weekend. Both Friday and Saturday's games can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.