SCSU Launches $32-Million Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University unveiled their first comprehensive campaign in 20 years Tuesday.

The Unleash the Future campaign is a $32-million fundraising effort to help SCSU remake itself as a new university.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker says the campaign breaks the mold and identifies new ways to serve the students of today.

It's time for St. Cloud State to be a bold and innovative university. A university that defies the expectations others have for us. A university that builds on its strength to reimagine the ways we serve our students, empower our faculty and grow education, business and community partners.

Wacker says this campaign will showcase the value of their mission and help guide SCSU into the next phase of its service to the students and the community through four key initiatives.

Holistic health and wellness, applied science and engineering, education and leadership. We will firmly establish the reputations for our nationally ranked and recognized degree programs, while strengthening our humanities, arts and social science programs for the 21st century, and insuring liberal arts education isn't an after thought.

Scholarships, technology, and upgrades to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center are some areas, through the SCSU Foundation, the university is raising philanthropic support.

With the help of the St. Cloud State University Foundation, the campaign has already raised 28.2-million towards their goal through donor support.

The campaign will run through December 2022.

Facility improvements including new nursing simulation labs, the Swenson Financial Market Labs and the Nelson Strength and Conditioning Center are recent campaign successes.