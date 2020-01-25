SCSU Holds on to Beat Northern State

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball kept their streak alive, winning their seventh consecutive game against Northern State University on Friday.

The Huskies broke out a big lead early in the game. After the first quarter, SCSU led Northern State 27-15. In the second, the Wolves rallied, making up a few points, but the Huskies still went into the locker room up 35-26 at the half.

Northern State outscored SCSU again in the third quarter, 18-14 to shrink the Huskies' lead to five points. That was the closest the Wolves would get, as the Huskies closed the final frame out strong to win the game 68-60.

Nikki Kilboten led the team with 18 points and six rebounds. Brehna Evans finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and Tori Wortz added 12 points.

The Huskies improve to 13-4 and 10-3 NSIC. They will visit MSU-Moorhead on Saturday to take on the 14-6 Dragons. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.