SCSU Hockey Wins Exhibition Opener

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team defeated Mt. Royal 6-2 Sunday night in an exhibition game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Nick Poehling scored a pair of goals to pace the SCSU offense, which also got goals from Jimmy Schuldt, Jacob Benson, Jack Ahcan and Blake Lizotte. All three SCSU goalies saw action in the win, with David Hrenak the only goaltender to not allow a goal.

The Huskies will travel to Fairbanks, Alaska for a matchup with the Nanooks on Friday and Saturday. Huskies hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.